Bihar: Retired army jawan shot dead on train during loot bid

Unidentified miscreants shot dead a retired army jawan during a bid to loot passengers of a train between Kiul-Bhagalpur section in Bihar, Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Thursday.

In course of search of the general bogey of Bhagalpur-Jamalpur passenger train in wee hours on Thurday, GRP personnel found a body, Jamalpur GRP police station Officer in-charge (OC) Kripa Sagar said. The dead person was identified as Umesh Sah, a resident of Tikarampur village of Munger district, he said.

The deceased after retirement from army was engaged in some contractual work with army at Siliguri in West Bengal. The OC suspects that miscreants shot him dead in course of a loot bid in the train at the odd hour.

