Bihar: Rabri Devi slams party leader’s remarks against Nitish Kumar

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday distanced itself from the statement of the party national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh blaming CM Nitish Kumar for “helping BJP (win) indirectly by not contesting’’ the UP polls. “Singh’s remarks are below dignity. He must refrain from making such fuhad (undignified) remarks,’’ said Rabri Devi. She insisted that there are no problems within Bihar’s ruling alliance. “It is only the BJP that has been in pain after losing the 2015 Assembly polls.’’

Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said Singh should avoid making such remarks. “If Raghuvansh babu does not refrain from making such statements, we will lodge complaint with the party’s national president (Lalu Prasad).’’ An RJD source said that they have to stop leaders like Singh from embarrassing the party if they have to save the alliance with Nitish’s JD(U).

