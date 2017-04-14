Bihar: Question papers not printed, 94 PG students fail to sit for Hindi exam

Ninety-four post-graduate students of Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University could not write their Hindi examination Thursday because the question papers were not printed. Although some students had learnt of the lapse, several others had to return from the exam centre.

The university administration has issued a showcause notice to the controller of examination and head of the Hindi department. A new day for conducting the examination is yet to be announced. The paper was part of the second semester examination being conducted by the university.

TMBU spokesperson Ashok Thakur said the Hindi department head has blamed non-printing of paper on confusion created by introduction of the choice based credit system (CBCS) that allows students to choose any subject (from science, arts or commerce streams) for their the fourth paper. The HoD claimed printing of question papers could not be initiated as he was not aware of the subjects opted by the students for the fourth paper.

