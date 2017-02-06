CS, DGP to probe alleged question paper leak: Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) will probe the alleged paper leak in the clerk recruitment exam conducted by the Bihar State Staff Selection Commission (BSSC). “I have asked Chief Secretary (Anjani Kumar Singh) and DGP (PK Thakur) to probe into reports of alleged leak of question paper in the BSSC exam,” Kumar told reporters.

Watch what else is making news:

The CM, flanked by state Education minister Ashok Choudhary, said he read newspaper reports regarding the allegations of the question paper leak. TV channels had reported the cheating was conducting through WhatsApp. “But, the government is not going by any of the versions and has asked CS and DGP to inquire into it,” Kumar said, taking questions from media after conclusion of a ‘Lok Samvad’ (public interaction) programme.

Media reports had alleged that 28 people reportedly helped BSSC examinees from a house in Nawada district on Sunday through sophisticated electronic devices. The Patna police arrested five people during Sunday’s exam for using unfair means. BSSC officials, however, denied the leak. BSSC conducts the examination for recruitment of clerks. The first phase of examination was held on Sunday for the same.