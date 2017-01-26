Bihar police raise alarm over use of AK-47 rifles for murders

An increasing trend of local criminals using AK-47s for murders has alarmed the Bihar police. The sophisticated rifles are often hired from big gangsters, who have quit petty crimes and want to make fast money without getting directly involved in a crime. The rifles are reportedly smuggled from Bangladesh and Myanmar borders or purchased from Maoists. The police suspect that the criminals may also be using AK-47 duplicates made illegally in Munger.

AK-47s have been increasingly used instead of country-made pistols since December 2015 when two construction company employees — engineer Brajesh Kumar and contractor Mukesh Kumar — were murdered in Darbhanga’s Bahedi. They have been used for over a dozen murders over the last year.

The murders include those of Lok Janshakti Party leader Brijnathi Singh in January last year and BJP state vice president Visheshwar Ojha in Bhojpur a month later. An AK-47 was reportedly used for the murder of three people last week at East Champaran’s Pakdidayal.

The trend of renting AK-47s emerged during the questioning of the accused in the Darbhanga murders.

“When we finally traced the original supplier of AK-47, we were told that it was available on rent but is given to only those who are trained at using it and those close to big criminals,’’ Superintendent of Police Jitendra Rana, who led a team that recovered the murder weapon in the case, told The Indian Express.

Rana, who is investigating the Pakdidayal triple murder, said that they had arrested five people and might soon get some clues on the weapon used.

An AK-47 can reportedly be hired for Rs seven to eight lakh. Sources in Munger said that duplicate AK-47 are available for Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh in the local market. Shooters are also provided.

A police officer said that criminals possess AK-47s in Patna, Bhojpur, Vaishali, Saran, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga and a few other districts. He called it an alarming trend. “There are some groups of criminals, who want to make easy money by just renting out the sophisticated weapon.’’

He added that criminals use the weapon for impact and 100 per cent results that a country made pistol cannot provide. “We have raised this concern with top bosses.’’

Additional Director General of Police (Criminal Investigation Department) Vinay Kumar said that there has been no study on the trend of AK-47 use. He added it is a matter of grave concern.

“Sophisticated weapons have made it to this part of the region since the Purulia arms drop case and have been available with Maoists and terror groups. It needs to be found out how Bihar criminals have been procuring them.”