Bihar: Police arrests Tritiya Prastuti Committee ultra in Kaimur

An ultra belonging to the outlawed Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) was arrested on Thursday with a weapon and ammunition in Bihar’s Kaimur district, a police officer said.

The police arrested the TPC activist Vijay Khairwar from Haridadih forest during search operation and seized a country-made rifle and 45 ammunition from his possession, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Harpreet Kaur said.

The ultra was wanted in connection with torching of a JCB machine and tractor of a road construction company in Dugdha village recently, she said.