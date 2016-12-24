Bihar: People make emotional journey on last run of passenger train between Saharsa-Supual

It was an emotional journey for thousands of people on 52326 DN Passenger train between Saharsa and Supual which had its last run Saturday. The train overloaded with enthusiasts was bedecked with flowers. People garlanded driver and guard of the last train which was making journey on the old metre gauge. The metre gauge line will render inoperational from tomorrow as the Railway ministry has decided to convert the line into broad gauge from Saharsa to Forbesganj under Samastipur division of East Central Railway Zone.

The first phase of the work would start on the 27 km stretch between Saharsa and Supual. Senior DCM of Samastipur division Birendra Prasad said that conversion of this stretch into broad gauge has to be completed by March 2017.

The Centre has a special attention on the Railway line in Kosi region as it is strategically placed near Nepal and China. The then Railway Minister Ramvilas Paswan had laid foundation of the conversion of track into broad gauge on 156 km from Saharsa to Forbesganj in 1996.

During UPA I, the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad had inaugurated 40 km of the stretch from Mansi to Saharsa.