Protest against arrest of BSsC chief: Won’t take verbal orders even from CM: Bihar IAS officers

The Bihar branch of IAS Officers’ Association Sunday said it would not take verbal orders even from the chief minister in a gesture of protest against the arrest of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission chief. This is the first time an IAS officers’ association has taken such a step in recent years.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission chief Sudhir Kumar was arrested on February 24 in a paper leak racket along with four of his relatives, who were aspirants for clerical posts through the exam. The exam was scrapped.

Patna police’s SIT has arrested 30 people. Kumar has been accused of breaching confidentiality about printing of question papers and OMR sheets.

The association on Sunday demanded withdrawal of the case against Kumar and said no IAS officer would accept the post that Kumar held.

A group of 110 IAS officers met the Governor and formed a human chain to express solidarity with Kumar. The association said: “… all further verbal instructions from any higher office, including that from office of honourable chief minister, shall not be complied with unless given in writing.” “They (the IAS officers) fear taking executive decisions lest these decisions can be interpreted as criminal wrongdoing,” said the association, adding that there was a need for an independent inquiry in the case.

It has said the matter should be handed over to the CBI. The association has decided to meet Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and BJP legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi.