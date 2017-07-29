Nitish Kumar expands cabinet, 27 ministers from JD(U), BJP and LJP sworn-in

The oath taking ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Patna. (ANI) The oath taking ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Patna. (ANI)

The oath taking ceremony of the newly-installed Bihar government is underway at the Raj Bhawan in Patna. The ceremony was attended by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Among the ministers chosen for the cabinet are Nand Kishore Yadav (BJP), Shrawan Kumar (JDU) and Ram Narayan Mandal (BJP). Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Prem Kumar (BJP) and Rajiv Ranjan Singh also took the oath. The cabinet will be formed of MLAs from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)).

From JD(U), Jay Kumar Singh and Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma took the oath, while Pramod Kumar from BJP was sworn in to form the Bihar government. Maheshwar Hazari and Shailesh Kumar JD(U) and BJP’s Vinod Narayan Jha also took the oath.

Adding to the BJP’s strength in the Bihar cabinet will be Suresh Kumar Sharma and Vijay Kumar Sinha, apart from Kumari Manju from JD(U). JD(U)’s Santosh Kumar Nirala, Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmad and Madan Sahni were sworn in and Rana Randhir Singh, Vinod Kumar Singh, Krishna Kumar Rishi from BJP took the oath.

Brij Kishor Bind from BJP and Pashupati Kumar Paras from LJP were added to the Bihar cabinet.

Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar stood victorious in a floor test in the Bihar Assembly on Thursday, gaining 131 votes against 108.

Reports are awaited on what ministry will be given to whom. This is a developing story.

(With inputs from ANI)

