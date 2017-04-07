Bihar: Nawada tense over torn Ram Navami posters, forces on ground

Nawada remains in the grip of communal tension over some Ram Navmi posters that were found torn two days ago. The district administration has deployed additional forces to maintain peace in the area. The forces were deployed after two groups pelted stones at each other first on Tuesday and then on Wednesday. No one, however, was seriously injured in the stone-pelting. No incident of any clash was reported on Thursday.

Tension was triggered on Tuesday morning after some Hindu devotees reportedly found posters related to Ram Navmi festival torn near the near the Sadbhavna Chowk area.

As the matter was brought to police’s notice, protesters decided to block traffic at adjoining NH-31. As the road blockade continued, people from both communities started throwing stones at each other and also shouted slogans against each other. Some private vehicles were also damaged.

