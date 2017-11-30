Bihar: Muslim girl, Hindu boy found dead; girl’s kin held

The West Champaran police arrested three relatives of the girl and said that they are waiting for the postmortem report for further investigation. (Photo for representation) The West Champaran police arrested three relatives of the girl and said that they are waiting for the postmortem report for further investigation. (Photo for representation)

Police on Wednesday recovered bodies of a Hindu boy (15) and a Muslim girl (14) from different places in Bihar’s West Champaran district and suspected the two might have been killed over an affair.

The West Champaran police arrested three relatives of the girl and said that they are waiting for the postmortem report for further investigation. The boy and girl, from adjoining villages of Nautan, studied in different schools. The boy had gone missing on Monday night.

Nautan police station in-charge Kundan Kumar said the girl’s body was recovered from the bank of Chandravat river near Khap Tola. He said that the boy’s body was recovered from Sareh. “Prima facie investigation suggests the two were killed over an affair by the girl’s relatives. We have arrested the girl’s brother Alauddin Ansari and uncles — Gulsanovar Mian and Aamir Mian — on suspicion of killing the two.”

The boy’s father Ravikant Sah from Banhoura village is a small businessman, while the girl belonged to a family of small farmers from Khap Tola village. The boy’s father told police that he had received information about his son’s murder, but he could not gather the courage to look for his son.

Nautan police station in-charge said, “There is no communal tension. But we have been vigilant to ensure there is no law and order problem.” Additional police forces have been deployed in both villages to avoid any communal tension.

“The body of the girl was dumped into a gorge, smeared with salt and covered with mud close to the Chandravat river. The body has been exhumed by the police. The boy’s body was recovered 2 km away from the girl’s house,” Superintendent of Police, Bettiah, Vinay Kumar told PTI. — with PTI inputs

