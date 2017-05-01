Bihar: MP’s home attacked in Bhagalpur

An unidentified group on Sunday hurled bombs at the Bhagalpur house of JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Kahkashan Perween. The MP who was present in the house at the time of the attack was unhurt. Her bodyguard and three others suffered injuries. Political rivalry ahead of the Bhagalpur Municipal Corporation elections is suspected to be behind the attack. Perween’s sister-in-law is contesting for a councillor’s post and is a claimant for the mayor’s chair.

Police said the attack happened around 8.30 pm. Unidentified people hurled at least two bombs towards her house and fled. The police said it would get CCTV footage to identify the criminals. “As Perween’s sister-in-law (wife of her husband’s brother) is contesting municipal poll due on May 21, and has been eyeing the mayor’s post reserved for an EBC woman, her rivals could have targeted her,” said a police officer.

