Bihar: MLC’s sons booked for ‘harassing’ airhostess

Two sons of BJP MLC and former chairperson of Bihar Legislative Council Awadhesh Narayan Singh have been booked on charges of eve-teasing, illegal confinement and assault on a complaint by a Patna-based airhostess working with a a private airline. Though the incident took place on May 16, the Women Police Station at Gandhi Maidan lodged the case on Saturday.

According to police, the airhostess was friends with the MLC’s sons Prashant and Sushant. Police said Sushant had called her home. Women police station in-charge Vibha Kumari said: “The complainant said she went on May 16 after requests by Sushant, who had told her that he wanted to clear some misgivings between them. After a while, she said, Prashant came and an argument broke out, during which he misbehaved with her. Later, she was locked in a room, but a domestic help helped her escape”.

SSP Manu Maharaj said: “Police would first hear both sides”. MLC Singh said: “I have given good values to my sons. I have spoken to them. Let there be a fair investigation”.

