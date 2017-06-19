Bihar: Minor girl gangraped, thrown out of moving train

The girl belongs to the Lakhochak village in Lakhisarai district in Bihar. (Representational) The girl belongs to the Lakhochak village in Lakhisarai district in Bihar. (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped and thrown out of a moving train in Bihar last week on Friday. The girl, studying in class 10, was raped by six people and thrown out of the train before it reached Kiul junction in Bihar. She was admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where her condition is said to be critical while a team of doctors are continuously monitoring her health. The girl belongs to the Lakhochak village in Lakhisarai district in Bihar.

“The victim is still critical but we are hopeful that her condition will improve. She is traumatised and seriously injured as she was thrown out from a running train,” a hospital official said.

A PMCH doctor treating her told IANS, “There is a slow sign of improvement after three units of blood were administered to her since Sunday,” adding, “Her legs and waist were badly fractured and she has suffered heavy loss of blood. We have been trying the best to provide proper treatment.”

She had gone to defecate out in the open in the early hours of Friday which is when she was abducted by the six people. They then took her to the Vanshipur Railway station and boarded a local train. As the Kiul Junction approached, they threw her from the moving train after raping her.

The victim was found unconscious near Kiul railway station by some locals who took her to a nearby medical centre. They also informed the police and took her to a hospital, where she was provided treatment. With her condition continuously deteriorating, the doctors referred her to the PMCH where she was initially denied a bed.

One of the six sexual attackers of the girl has been arrested and five others are on the run, the police said. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked top police officials to probe the case and arrest the accused persons as soon as possible.

