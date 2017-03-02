Bihar minister’s video asking people to hit PM Modi’s picture triggers House ruckus

Jailed MLA Anant Singh reaches Bihar Assembly in Patna on Wednesday. PTI Jailed MLA Anant Singh reaches Bihar Assembly in Patna on Wednesday. PTI

The BJP stalled proceedings of Bihar Assembly Wednesday and threatened to do so for the rest of the Budget Session if Abdul Jaleel Mastan is not removed as Excise and Prohibition Minister. This comes after a video, in which Mastan is purportedly seen asking his supporters to hit a picture of PM Narendra Modi with shoes for his “failure” to address problems due to demonetisation, went viral.

In the video, the minister, who is from the Congress, is also heard calling the PM a “Naxalite and a dacoit”. Mastan made the remarks on February 22 at a function in Amour segment of Purnea district, which he represents in the Assembly.

Soon after the video went viral, senior BJP leaders started demanding Mastan’s removal for showing “utter disrespect to the PM’s chair”. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condemned the minister’s statement, calling it “objectionable and below dignity”, but also criticised the BJP’s move to stall the Assembly. The Congress too criticised Mastan’s “overzealous act”. The minister, who was not allowed to speak in the Assembly, later apologised for his statement.

In the video, Mastan is seen talking to his supporters about problems people faced due to demonetisation and that the troubles were not over even four months after the announcement. Referring to the PM’s statement that he was ready to be punished if the problems were not addressed within the deadline set by him, he is heard saying, “Wo (PM) aaya nahi hai lekin uski picture lagi huyi hai. Ise joote se maara jaye (He is not here, but his picture is. It should be hit with shoes)”. The video shows some of his supporters hitting the PM’s picture with shoes and raising “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” slogans. Mastan is also seen saying: “Wo PM nahi hai, are wo PM nahi hai, wo Naxalite, ugrawad hai, ek dacoit hai… (He is not PM. He is a Naxalite…a dacoit).”

Slamming Mastan, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Prem Kumar said: “How can a senior Congress leader and minister use this kind of language for the PM of the country? We are deeply hurt and offended and want immediate removal of Mastan. We will not let the House function till he is removed”. Apologising, Mastan said outside the Assembly: “If some people are hurt because of my statement, I am sorry”.

Meanwhile, a lawyer Rajiv Kumar Sharma has filed a complaint against Mastan and four others in Hajipur Chief Judicial Magistrate court for the “offensive” remark. The matter would be heard on Thursday.