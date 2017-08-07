Bihar minister asks for list of illegal abattoirs

Pashupati Kumar Paras has asked his department to prepare a list of illegal slaughterhouses with the help of DMs and SPs and urban local bodies. (Picture for representational purpose) Pashupati Kumar Paras has asked his department to prepare a list of illegal slaughterhouses with the help of DMs and SPs and urban local bodies. (Picture for representational purpose)

Bihar’s Minister for Animal and Fisheries Resources Pashupati Kumar Paras has asked his department to prepare a list of illegal slaughterhouses with the help of DMs and SPs and urban local bodies. The state has only two licensed abattoirs, one each at Araria and Forbesganj. “I have asked my department to prepare a tentative list of unlicensed abattoirs. Once it is prepared, we can plan action against the illegal slaughterhouses,” Paras said on Saturday. He added that the move should not be seen as a result of the change in ruling dispensation.

A senior official of the department said the minister had given the instruction verbally to one of the directors of the department and there was no written order in place. “We have asked urban local bodies to prepare a list of unlicensed slaughterhouses. Previous minister Awadhesh Singh too had asked for such a list. However, it might take time to prepare such a list as anyone providing details of unlicensed slaughterhouses could be questioned why they were not closed when the administration knew about them.”

Sources in the urban development department said there could be 140 to 170 illegal slaughterhouses in Bihar, most of them in Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, East Champaran, Katihar and Rohtas districts.

Meanwhile, responding to Paras’s earlier announcement of not issuing licence to any new slaughterhouse, his predecessor in the department Awadhesh Singh said, “The Animal and Fisheries Resources department does not issue licence for opening slaughterhouses. It is the job of civic bodies to give licences and it is the job of police to seal illegal abattoirs. We can alert the administration about illegal slaughterhouses. The department’s job is restricted to ensuring that an animal, which is above 25 years of age and can be slaughtered, is fit for consumption or not.”

The Bihar Preservation and Improvement of Animals Act, 1955 prohibits slaughter of cows, calves, bulls and bullocks. The law, however, permits slaughter of bulls and buffloes aged over 25 years. As per the Act, no person can export cows, buffaloes, calves and bulls from the state. The violation of the Act is punishable with imprisonment up to three years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App