Man returns Rs 4 lakh dowry; will set an example: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who launched a state-wide campaign to end social evils like dowry and child marriage recently, on Sunday received a shot in the arm when a former principal returned the dowry which he had got for his son’s marriage. Harindra Kumar Singh, a former principal and a resident of Bhojpur district, on Sunday met the CM at the latter’s official residence and said he was “inspired” by Kumar’s appeal to shun dowry while solemnising marriages, a government release said.

Singh said that he was “inspired” by the CM’s appeal made on October 4 during a Mahayajna at Ara, the district headquarters town of Bhojpur. Kumar had appealed to the people to make the campaign to end social evils like dowry and child marriage a grand success. On October 2, Kumar launched a state-wide campaign for abolition of social evils like child marriage and dowry and announced that a human chain would be formed in support of the campaign on January 21.

During his interaction, Kumar, who greeted by hugging Singh, expressed happiness over his (Singh’s) decision and said that “former principal Harindra Kumar Singh’s step (to return dowry amount) would prove to be an example for the society.” The state government would seek his active participation in the campaign, the release added.

Singh, a resident of Barnav village under Aayar police station of Bhojpur district, had fixed his elder son Prem Ranjan Singh’s marriage with Anuradha, the daughter of Pramod Singh who is the resident of Jamalpur village of Koilwar police station of the district. Singh had returned around Rs 4 lakh to the bride’s family a few days back which he had received for the marriage.

