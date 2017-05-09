Bihar: Man killed in police firing over burial row

A 21-year-old man, Vijay Ram, was killed and three were wounded when police fired to disperse a mob following a row over the last rites of a Muslim man on a disputed plot at Bahedi in Bihar’s Darbhanga on Monday. Muslims call the land kabristan while Hindus insist it is their bhoodan land.

The trouble started when one Ali Hasan, 70, died on Sunday and his relatives wanted to bury him in the disputed land. The scheduled caste population near the site opposed the burial. Officials tried to find a solution. Most policemen left the site after no amicable solution could be found.

When police were trying to broker peace again on Monday, a crowd started taking Hasan’s body towards the disputed site. “This triggered stone-pelting from the either side. When the situation worsened, police had to open fire,’’ a police officer said.

