Bihar: Man killed in bomb blast, maoists involvement suspected  

A 70-year-old man was killed and another injured when a bomb planted by suspected Maoists exploded at Madanpur in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Friday. The bomb exploded in Chalitra Singh Bhokta’s hands while he was trying to figure it out without realising that it was an explosive, Superintendent of Police Satyaprakash said.

Bhokta died on the spot, while another man Ravindra Kumar sustained injuries, he said. The injured man was admitted to a Primary Health Centre (PHC). Bhokta lifted the bomb from a roadside area where police had left it after recovering some bombs from under the road, which the Maoists had planted to deter movement of vehicles of security forces, Satyaprakash said.

Another police team was supposed to defuse the explosive during the day, but before they could reach there the old man fatally fiddled with the bomb, the SP said. The security forces were rushed to the spot to find out whether more bombs have been planted underground or in surrounding areas, he said.

