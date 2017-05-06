Bihar: Local BJP leader files case against Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File photo) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File photo)

A local BJP leader has filed a case against Lalu Prasad and four others alleging that he had been beaten up and Rs 2,000 were looted from him at the behest of the RJD chief. Vaishali district Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha vice-president Chandeshwar Kumar Bharti filed the case in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) here.

In his complaint, he said that some RJD workers tied two old cows outside his house at Vishunpur Arra village in Vaishali district. When he opposed, Bharti alleged, they not only beat him up but also snatched Rs 2000 from him.

He claimed that this was done by the RJD workers on exhortation by their party chief at the recently concluded national executive meeting at Rajgir. “The RJD workers told me to feed the cows properly and take proper care,” Bharti submitted.

Lalu had, on May 4, asked his party workers to tie old, non-milking cows outside the houses of BJP leaders to see if they really cared for the animal. “The BJP leaders and those linked to the RSS are targeting the people belonging to minority communities in the name of ‘gau raksha’. They are not doing it for milk but for votes. Look for old, non-milking cows and tie them outside their houses to see how they treat the animal,” he had said at the meeting.

The complaint was filed under various sections of IPC. Acting Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mohammad F Bari fixed May 19 as the next date of hearing. Meanwhile, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary refused to comment on the issue, saying he does not have information and also he could not make any comment on a matter pending in the court.

