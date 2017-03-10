SC to hear plea challenging Bihar liquor ban today 

The apex court, last October, had stayed the Patna High Court’s order quashing the notification banning consumption and sale of liquor in Bihar. (Source: File Photo) The apex court, last October, had stayed the Patna High Court’s order quashing the notification banning consumption and sale of liquor in Bihar. (Source: File Photo)

After staying the proceedings in the Patna High Court in the case challenging Bihar’s liquor prohibition law, the Supreme Court is set to hear the petition Friday. The Bihar Government in January had moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of plea against liquor ban legislation from the Patna High Court.

Alcohol companies had earlier moved the Patna High Court against the liquor ban. The new legislation banning sale and consumption of alcohol, including Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) as well as spiced and domestic liquor, prescribes harsher punishment for possession and consumption of alcohol.

The apex court, last October, had stayed the Patna High Court’s order quashing the notification banning consumption and sale of liquor in Bihar. The apex court admitted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government’s plea and also issued notice to Confederation of Alcoholic Beverage Companies.

The state government had moved the apex court challenging the Patna High Court’s order of striking down the Bihar Prohibition of Liquor Act.