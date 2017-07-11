Bihar liquor law: In first conviction, Jehanabad court sentences two brothers to jail for 5 years

The two brothers are daily wagers who lived at Purvi Unta area of Jehanabad. (Source: File Photo) The two brothers are daily wagers who lived at Purvi Unta area of Jehanabad. (Source: File Photo)

In a first conviction since the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016 was put into effect, a Jehanabad court has sentenced two brothers to five-year-jail term with fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

The court of Jehanabad additional district judge on Monday convicted and sentenced Mastan Manjhi and Painter Manjhi to five years jail term and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each for drinking. An excise department team had arrested the two on May 29 this year and medical examination had later confirmed presence of alcohol in their blood samples. The two brothers are daily wagers who lived at Purvi Unta area of Jehanabad.

Over 25,000 people have been facing cases under the liquor law and about 15,000 people have been languishing in jail.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd