Bihar Liquor Law: At Mala Devi home, son braces for battle that lies ahead

Jitendra at his home in Chhoti Muredi village. (Express Photo: Santosh Singh) Jitendra at his home in Chhoti Muredi village. (Express Photo: Santosh Singh)

Jitendra Kumar Bind was 11 when his father Surendra Bind died more than seven years ago due to excessive drinking. Since Surendra was physically handicapped and could not work, Jitendra’s mother Mala Devi was the breadwinner for the family. She would work in the fields during the paddy season and move to Punjab in the off-season to find some work there.

On December 15, a Munger district court convicted Mala Devi (45) for manufacturing and selling country liquor, making her the first woman to face conviction under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016. She was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh and is now in jail.

Jitendra, now 18, is clueless on how to get his mother out of jail and challenge her conviction in the high court. Before his mother went to jail, he would ply a jugaad (improvised) vehicle and earn Rs 250 per day. But now, running around to arrange legal help for his mother, he is unable to go to work.

The 18-year-old, who lives in a one-room tin-and-brick house at Chhoti Muredhi, has been approaching his relatives for help. “Murakh hoon. Bachpan se hi kaam karne laga (I never went to school as I had to start earning from childhood),” he said.

According to police, 10 kg of mahua and 15 litres of fermented mahua were seized from Mala Devi’s home in December 2016. She evaded arrest, but was nabbed in a raid three months later. She was on bail before her conviction. She is facing trial in another similar case.

“When I was 15, I learned how to ride a bike. My mother took a loan of Rs 36,000 from my aunt and bought me the jugaad vehicle. I used to ply it between the neighbouring town of Asarganj and some villages. I barely knew what my mother did at home. But when I would return, I did not find anything unusual. I was earning Rs 250 per day,” said Jitendra, who said he had repaid a large part of the loan taken for the vehicle.

But his mother’s conviction has shaken Jitendra. Though his neighbour and Muredhi Primary Agriculture Credit Society head Kailash Kumar has reached out to him, he is yet to find a lawyer who can challenge his mother’s conviction in Patna High Court.

Some neighbours alleged that police had found little evidence from Mala Devi’s house. Local Chowkidar Kuleshwar Paswan, however, said while several families had stopped manufacturing liquor after prohibition was clamped, some women continued. “I warned Mala, but she did not listen. But I am not sure what police seized,” he said.

Jitendra’s family is landless. The 400-sq-feet land where his mother raised the house is their only property. The EBC family has got an electricity connection. It has a ration card, but gets only two litres of kerosene oil a month. “I have not seen Mala ever getting wheat and rice from the ration shop”, said an elderly neighbour.

Kharagpur Circle Inspector Rizwan Khan said, “When I was officer in-charge of Kharagpur police station, I had conducted a raid at Mala Devi’s residence. We seized manufacturing materials for liquor and presented a strong case in court”.

Chhoti Muredhi is barely 5 km from the block town of Kharagpur in Munger. Most residents are either daily wage earners, small farmers or share-croppers. Till the Bihar government imposed the liquor ban in April 2016, the manufacture of countrymade liquor from mahua or rotten rice had also been a source of income here for many people from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and extremely backward classes, especially women.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App