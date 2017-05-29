Bihar liquor ban: Supreme Court to hear plea of companies seeking time to dispose old stocks

The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo) The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court will hear the plea of certain liquor manufacturers from Bihar, seeking extension of time to dispose of their old stocks, including raw material, lying in their ware houses. Several liquor manufacturers approached the apex court seeking an extension of the May 31 deadline for moving liquor stocks out of the state.The apex court has also asked the Patna High Court to constitute a bench and hear the matter in a time bound manner and dispose it by May 10.

Four liquor companies had knocked the doors of the top court, seeking an extension of their licenses and hear their pleas. Earlier on May 21, the apex court refused to grant any relief to the four companies.

The Bihar Government had in January moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of plea against the liquor ban legislation from the Patna High Court.The new legislation, banning sale and consumption of alcohol, including Indian-Made Foreign Liquor ( IMFL) as well as spiced and domestic liquor, prescribes harsher punishment for possession and consumption of alcohol.

Alcohol companies had earlier moved the Patna High Court against the liquor ban. The apex court, last October, had stayed the Patna High Court’s order, quashing the notification banning consumption and sale of liquor in Bihar.

The apex court had admitted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government’s plea and also issued notice to Confederation of Alcoholic Beverage Companies. The state government had moved the apex court challenging the High Court’s order of striking down the Bihar Prohibition of Liquor Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now