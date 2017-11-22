Bihar govt approves creation of IG (Prohibition) post for better liquor ban enforcement

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI/File Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI/File Photo)

The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar has approved the creation of the post of Inspector General of Police (Prohibition) for better enforcement of the ban on sale and consumption of liquor in the state. The decision to this effect was taken yesterday at a meeting of the state Cabinet here, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said Upendra Nath Pandey, special secretary, Cabinet Secretariat Department.

He said approval has also been given for releasing an amount of Rs 684.06 crore towards payment of salary to teachers employed under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan scheme, for July-September, 2017.

The state Cabinet cleared the proposal for construction of ‘Bihar Sadan’ at Dwarka in New Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 78.87 crore. It was also decided that the state government will make use of its own resources to keep the “surrender-cum-rehabilitation” scheme meant for Left-wing extremists effective beyond March 31, 2016.

Besides these, approvals were granted for a number of umbrella schemes of the social welfare department, Pandey added.

