Bihar liquor ban: Cops moved out

By: Express News Service | Patna | Published:May 16, 2017 12:31 am
Police on Monday suspended police station in-charge of Jakkanpur police station and sent all 24 staffers to police lines for their inability to control liquor consumption and sale in the area. The action come as part of the ongoing crackdown on liquor trade and consumption after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish kumar held a review meeting with all the District Magistrates and SPs.
