RJD loses two Bihar Legislative Council seats to NDA

Two ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidates have lost to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominees in the recently-held polls for four Bihar Legistative Council seats. The BJP’s Awadhesh Narayan, who is Legislative Council Chairperson, retained Gaya Graduates seat while the party’s ally Rashtriya Lok Samta Party won Gaya Teachers seat. RJD’s ally Janata Dal (United) won Kosi Teachers and is leading on Saran Graduates seat.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar supported Singh, who has been chosen for Bihar’s upper house for the third time.

RJD downplayed the loss while JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that they supported Singh keeping in view traditions of supporting persons holding important constitutional positions. “Those who are reading politics into it should remember we had also supported then Council chairman and Congress member when we were part of NDA. We continued to support current chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh even after we walked out of NDA.’’

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now