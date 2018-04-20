Follow Us:
Thursday, April 19, 2018
Presents Latest News
  • Bihar Legislative Council polls: 11 elected unopposed

Bihar Legislative Council polls: 11 elected unopposed

There was no need for a contest as all parties fielded candidates according to their legislative strength.

By: Express News Service | Patna | Published: April 20, 2018 12:59:39 am
bihar legislative council, legislative council election, nitish kumar, indian express Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)
Top News

All eleven candidates, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, former CM Rabri Devi, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son Santosh Manjhi were nominated unopposed to the Bihar Legislative Council Thursday. There was no need for a contest as all parties fielded candidates according to their legislative strength. While JD(U) fielded Nitish Kumar, Rameshwar Mahto and Khalid Anwar, RJD fielded Rabri Devi, Ramchandra Purve, Syed Khursheed Mohseen and Santosh Suman. BJP fielded Sushil Modi, Health Minister Mangal Pandey and former Union Minister Sanjay Paswan. Congress fielded a lone candidate in Prem Chandra Mishra.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now