Bihar Legislative Council polls: 11 elected unopposed

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)

All eleven candidates, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, former CM Rabri Devi, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son Santosh Manjhi were nominated unopposed to the Bihar Legislative Council Thursday. There was no need for a contest as all parties fielded candidates according to their legislative strength. While JD(U) fielded Nitish Kumar, Rameshwar Mahto and Khalid Anwar, RJD fielded Rabri Devi, Ramchandra Purve, Syed Khursheed Mohseen and Santosh Suman. BJP fielded Sushil Modi, Health Minister Mangal Pandey and former Union Minister Sanjay Paswan. Congress fielded a lone candidate in Prem Chandra Mishra.

