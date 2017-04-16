Bihar lawyers to burn copies of proposed recommendations

Lawyers across Bihar will on April 21 burn ‘copies’ of the proposed recommendations of the Law Commission of India and “The Avocates (Amendment) Bill, 2017” that bars advocates from holding agitation and make them liable to compensate litigants if they go on strike. More than one lakh lawyers of the Patna high court, district and sub-divisional courts and tribunals will participate in the burning of copies to show their solidarity against the proposed amendments in the Advocates Act.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Bihar State Bar Council which was attended by 126 different advocates bar associations across the state, State Bar Council Secretary Ashok Kumar told PTI.

Today’s meeting was attended by Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, ex-chairmen of the state bar council namely Rajendra Prasad Singh, Baleshwar Sharma and others.

“On 21st April during lunch hours, lawyers throughout the state will assemble outside the court premises and burn the copies of recommendations of Law Commission and the Bill,” Patna high court senior advocate Yogesh Chandra Verma, also member of extended body of state bar council, said.

According to the resolution, if the recommendations of Law Commission are not rejected, they will hold a rally in Delhi on May 2.

Lawyers across the state had on March 31 abstained from their professional duty to protest against the proposed recommendations on the call given by BCI.

