Bihar: Journalist shot at by two bike-borne persons in Arwal

Days after the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, a reporter was shot at by two bike-borne persons in Bihar’s Arwal on Thursday. Pankaj Mishra, who is associated with Rashtriya Sahara newspaper, was leaving a bank with cash worth Rs 1 lakh when he was attacked. Mishra was rushed to the nearest hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

According to SP Arwal, Dilip Kumar, one accused who shot journalist Pankaj Mishra has been arrested. Kumar added that it was a case of personal enmity.

The incident took place at a time when protests across the country are happening against the killing of Gauri Lankesh. The Special Investigating Team (SIT) has started its probe into the murder of Lankesh with the Karnataka government saying today it was hopeful of nabbing the assailants “as soon as possible.”

The Karnataka government yesterday announced the formation of a 21-member SIT team headed by IGP (Intelligence) B K Singh with DCP (West) M N Anucheth as the Investigating Officer to probe the killing of Gauri that led to a wave of countrywide protests and condemnation across the political spectrum.

