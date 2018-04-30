Bihar: Viral video shows girl molested, clothes ripped off; 4 arrested

The police identified the accused on the basis of a video footage that went viral on social media on Saturday night. (Representational) The police identified the accused on the basis of a video footage that went viral on social media on Saturday night. (Representational)

The Jehanabad police on Monday arrested four persons for allegedly molesting a teenage girl and trying to rip her clothes while filming the incident, ANI reported. The police identified the accused on the basis of a video footage that went viral on social media on Saturday night.

“Faces of two people have been matched with people in the video and other two were making the clip. Other four to five people have been named by them,” Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Patna Zonal IG said, adding that a search operation is underway to nab the other accused.

The viral video shows at least five boys misbehaving with a teenaged girl and trying to rip her clothes off. The girl, while trying to defend herself, falls on the ground, but later regains consciousness and tries to escape the boys, most of whom look in their teens.

A motorcycle seen in the footage has served as a crucial evidence to arrest one of the accused, the police said. The police added they were trying to verify the authenticity of the video and are also trace the location where the alleged incident took place. “We have lodged a case at Town police station. We have identified a bike that belongs to one Ravi Ranjan Kumar. Though the location, open fields, looks that of somewhere near the Jehanabad town, we are trying to verify the video and also find out the exact location,” Jehanabad SP Manish Kumar said. The registration number of the vehicle shows the address of Kako, Jehanabad, but it is not yet ascertained where the incident took place, said the SP.

