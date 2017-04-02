Bihar: JDU leader Suryadeo Singh shoots 2 dead, injures 3 others, say reports

(Representational) (Representational)

JD(U) leader Suryadeo Singh on Sunday reportedly shot down 2 people and injured 3 others. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place in Bihar’s Sasaram area over a dispute regarding a land deal. As per a news report by India Todya, a 13-year old girl, identified as Hazara Khatun, was also killed in the shootout. The Indian Express has not independently verified the same. The report said that the police have arrested Singh and confiscated his gun as evidence.

The Times of India has reported that the JDU leader also opened fire at the police when they tried to arrest him after the shootout. More details are awaited on the incident.

