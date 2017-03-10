Bihar: Bodies of mother, daughter recovered in Jamui

The bodies of an elderly woman and her married daughter have been recovered from a house at Sagma village in Jamui district of Bihar, a police officer said on Fiday.

On finding the door locked from inside since morning, villagers broke open the door last night and found the bodies of Rajkumari Devi (70) and her daughter Neelam Singh (44) lying in a room, Chandradeep police station in-charge Sanjay Viswas said.

The women were suspected to have been practitioners of occultism, Viswas said. The owner of the house and other family members were cooperating in the police probe, Viswas said.