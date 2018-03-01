Bihar hit and run case: ‘Will government ensure safety of our children in school?’

BJP leader Manoj Baitha’s house in Sitamarhi. (Express Photo/Ashok Sinha) BJP leader Manoj Baitha’s house in Sitamarhi. (Express Photo/Ashok Sinha)

Life finds a way amidst tragedy. And eight-year-old Mohammed Irshad, one of the nine children who sustained grievous injuries when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) ran over students of a middle school in Muzaffarpur’s Dharm-pur on February 24, has found his own way to look at life even under bandage wraps. Nine students were killed in the accident.

With plasters on his both hands and right leg, the child has been in the intensive care unit for the past four days. But his pranks have continued, say nurses.

“As he has to sleep turning right (due to injuries), he wants us to give him a set of biscuits everyday…Despite bouts of pain, the boy is always cracking jokes,” says a nurse with Muzaffarpur’s Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

Irshad’s 10-year-old brother Mohammed Armaan Aman, who suffered head injuries, is also admitted in the hospital.

The hapless mother of the two boys, Rizwana Khatoon, says: “It will be very good if the government relocates or opens a new wing of the school in our side of the village or makes an underpass to go to the school,” she says.

“The government insists that we send our children to school, but is it not their duty to ensure the safety of our children?” Rizwana asks.

The villagers have been long demanding that the middle school, barely 50 metres from NH-77, be relocated. On Wednesday, over 50 villagers held a meeting to discuss ways to continue their agitation. A section of villagers have been also backing the idea of “no school, no votes” in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Shambhu Sahni, who owns a shop on the NH-77, said: “We are planning to meet the District Magistrate with our demand.”

