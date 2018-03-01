Bihar hit and run case: Suspended BJP leader Manoj Baitha who ran over nine children surrenders

Police say, it has been established that Baitha was driving the SUV. PTI Police say, it has been established that Baitha was driving the SUV. PTI

Accused of running over nine schoolchildren and an elderly woman in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, and then running away, now-suspended BJP leader Manoj Baitha surrendered before Sitamarhi police early on Wednesday.

He was later handed over to Muzaffarpur police, which took him for treatment at SKMCH Hospital, from where he was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Baitha, who the police suspect was driving his SUV that ran over the students in Dharmpur village while they were waiting to cross the highway after school hours on Saturday, had likely suffered injuries while crashing his car into the crowd.

Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar said, Baitha surrendered before him at around 3 am. “As his medical condition was not well, we sent him for treatment,” Kumar said.

Sources said that Baitha had first approached Sitamarhi police to surrender but as the case — of negligent driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder — was registered at Minapur police station in Muzaffarpur, he was advised to surrender before the SP there.

Suspended BJP leader Manoj Baitha who surrendered before police at SKMCH, Muzaffarpur (Express photo) Suspended BJP leader Manoj Baitha who surrendered before police at SKMCH, Muzaffarpur (Express photo)

A special investigation team (SIT) formed to arrest Baitha is trying to identity people who helped him escape to Nepal. The SIT is assessing CCTV footage of Nandi Pad Memorial Hospital, run by Dr Varun Kumar. Baitha allegedly received treatment there before escaping to Nepal. Dr Kumar had claimed that Baitha had come to his hospital but was not treated there.

Baitha is believed to have crossed over to Nepal through Malangwa border, 13 km from his native Fatahpur village, under Sonbarsha police station of Sitamarhi. According to a source, a political leader involved with the Madheshi movement in Nepal sheltered Baitha.

“A BJP leader in Sitamarhi had been in touch with Baitha and convinced him to surrender, as the NDA government had been receiving Opposition’s flak for Bihar police’s failure to arrest Baitha,” the source said.

Minapur police station in-charge Sona Prasad Singh said, “We have a strong case now. It is established that Baitha drove the vehicle. We are now waiting to record his confessional statement under Section 164 of CrPC. All circumstantial evidences are against Manoj Baitha.”

