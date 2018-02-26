Bihar hit-and-run case: Is this the reality of your liquor ban, Rahul Gandhi questions Nitish Kumar

Congress president Rahul Gandhi questioned if Nitish Kumar would take just action against the BJP leader instead of protecting him. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Congress president Rahul Gandhi questioned if Nitish Kumar would take just action against the BJP leader instead of protecting him. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday took on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the Muzaffarpur hit-and-run case in which nine children lost their lives on Saturday. Taking the opportunity to question the effectiveness of alcohol ban in the state, the Congress chief wrote on Twitter, “In dry Bihar, one drunk BJP leader killed nine students by running over them. Is this the reality of the liquor ban in Bihar?”

The SUV that ran over the nine students and injured around 20 outside a government-run school at Minapur in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Saturday belonged to Sitamarhi BJP leader Manoj Baitha, according to the police. Rahul also questioned if Nitish would take just action against the BJP leader instead of protecting him.

‘नशामुक्त बिहार’ में नशे में धुत एक भाजपा नेता ने 9 मासूम बच्चों को मार दिया! नीतीश जी क्या यही है आपकी शराबबंदी की सच्चाई? आपकी अंतरात्मा की आवाज आज किसे बचा रही है – आरोपी भाजपा नेता को या बिहार में शराब की सच्चाई को? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 26, 2018

On Monday, the Bihar Police registered an FIR against Sitamarhi BJP leader Manoj Baitha and said they were in process of arresting him. Police sources said CCTV footage obtained from a toll tax point at Runi Saidpur in Sitamarhi, about 35 km from the accident spot, reportedly showed Baitha sitting in the car at 12.38 pm. The accident took place around 1.30 pm.

Sources also claimed that Baitha was himself driving the Bolero, which is registered in his name, but police said investigations were on. A mobile phone was seized from the Bolero car on Monday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had earlier assured of “strict action against the guilty”. Deputy CM Sushil Modi on Monday reiterated the assurance, saying “No question of saving the person because of relations with BJP or RJD. I called Muzaffarpur SP yesterday & said strictest action should be taken. Innocent children were killed & there is no bigger crime than this.”

Nine children of Dharampur Middle School were killed by the speeding SUV when the students were crossing the national highway on their way back home, triggering outrage in the area.

