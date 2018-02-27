Bihar hit-and-run case: Case lodged against BJP leader Manoj Baitha who owns SUV

Local residents have told police that they had saw three people flee the spot, leaving the SUV behind. Local residents have told police that they had saw three people flee the spot, leaving the SUV behind.

The police in Muzaffarpur have lodged a case against Sitamarhi BJP leader Manoj Baitha, who owned the vehicle that ran over nine schoolchildren at Minapur on Saturday. Though the police is still not sure if Baitha was driving, it said it had collected important evidence and would soon find out who was at the wheel. Local residents have told police that they had saw three people flee the spot, leaving the SUV behind.

Muzaffarpur SSP Vivek Kumar said ownership of the vehicle had been established by the district transport office. “We had lodged a case against the driver and owner. Now, the owner has been identified as Manoj Baitha”.

The case has been lodged under IPC sections 279, 308, 337, 338 and 304 — charges for negligent driving, causing injuries and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Bihar BJP chief and Ujiyarpur MP Nityanand Rai said, “Baitha is a BJP worker but does not hold any position in the party at the district or state level.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App