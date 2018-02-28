Bihar hit and run case: BJP leader Manoj Baitha, accused of running over 9 school kids, surrenders

Bihar hit and run case: BJP leader Manoj Baitha was suspended from the party last night for a period of six years after an FIR was lodged against him in connection with the case. Bihar hit and run case: BJP leader Manoj Baitha was suspended from the party last night for a period of six years after an FIR was lodged against him in connection with the case.

Sitamarhi BJP leader Manoj Baitha, who allegedly ran over nine schoolchildren crossing a road at Minapur in Muzaffarpur district on Saturday, surrendered before the police on Wednesday morning. DSP (East) Muzaffarpur Gaurav Pandey confirmed the arrest.

Baitha has been shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital treatment of the injuries he suffered during the accident. The Bihar Police had on Tuesday said that eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage have helped “conclude” that Baitha was driving the SUV that ran over schoolchildren. Police also believe Baitha was treated for injuries after the accident, including 24 stitches, before he ‘fled away’.

Muzaffarpur Hit & Run Case: Earlier visuals of accused Manoj Baitha at Sri Krishna Medical College in #Muzaffarpur. He has surrendered to Police & has been shifted to Patna Medical College for further treatment. pic.twitter.com/BoqVVQD6An — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

While trying to flee after running down a 65-year-old woman near the Dharampur middle school on February 24, Baitha had allegedly lost control of his SUV and ran over a group of students crossing National Highway 77, killing nine children aged between seven and 13. Ten more children, injured in the accident, are being treated at hospitals in Muzaffarpur and Patna.

Baitha was suspended from the BJP last night for a period of six years after an FIR was lodged against him in connection with the case. The case was lodged under IPC sections 279, 308, 337, 338 and 304 — charges for negligent driving, causing injuries and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress have been demanding the arrest of the BJP leader ever since the horrific incident took place on Saturday. Bihar BJP chief and Ujiyarpur MP Nityanand Rai had earlier said that “Baitha is a BJP worker but does not hold any position in the party at the district or state level”.

