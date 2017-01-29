Bihar has shown light on prohibition, de-addiction: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar adresses a public meeting at Suggi Village in Gaya during Nishchay Yatra on Sunday. PTI Photo Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar adresses a public meeting at Suggi Village in Gaya during Nishchay Yatra on Sunday. PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said the state has shown the light on prohibition and de-addiction by forming a huge human chain, in which four crore people participated. “Prohibition in Bihar is being talked and discussed across the country. A loud and clear message has gone to the entire country through the human chain on prohibition. The light Bihar has shown on prohibition and de-addiction is not going to be doused,” Kumar said.

“People formed a huge human chain on January 21 in support of prohibition and de-addiction. The target was fixed that around two crore people will participate in the human chain spread at a length of 11,000 km, but because of enthusiasm, people stood beyond the designated route. Later it was known that four crore people participated in the human chain which is not at all an ordinary thing,” he said.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering of Jeevika members at Suggi village under Amas block of Gaya district after inspecting four schemes of seven resolves in the village.

It was the second day of his ‘Nishchay Yatra’ visit of Gaya. Earlier in the day, Kumar also inspected schemes at Oob village under Obra block of Aurangabad district and addressed a public meeting there.

Making light of the Centre’s ‘Smart City’ scheme, he said, “Central government talks of making smart city. We don’t believe that any city will become smart by spending Rs 500 crore on it. We want to make every village and city of Bihar smart. If basic infrastructure facilities are provided, then our villages and cities will become smart.”

Earlier, Jeevika sisters honoured the chief minister by presenting him a memento.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Animal and Fish Resources minister Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Public Health and Engineering Department minister Krishnandan Prasad Varma, Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, Director General of Police P K Thakur and other senior officials.