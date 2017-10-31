Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik and CM Nitish Kumar pay tribute to Sardar Patel, Indira Gandhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File)

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. At a state function organised by the Bihar government, the Governor and CM garlanded the statue of Sardar Patel at Patel chowk here on his 142nd birth anniversary.

The central government observes October 31 as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ (National Unity Day) on the birth anniversary of Patel. Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary function was organised in other parts of the state where people remembered his contributions to the country besides taking resolve to make the country of Patel’s dream.

The Governor and the CM also offered floral tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 33rd death anniversary here at a state function organised at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS).

The state Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav, senior JD(U) leader and legislator Shyam Rajak, senior Bihar Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra were among other prominent leaders who garlanded the statue of Gandhi. An all faith prayer was held and artistes presented bhajan and nationalistic songs on the occasion.

