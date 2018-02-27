Bihar growth rate 10.3% in 2016-17: economic survey

Bihar chief minister Nitish kumar (Express) Bihar chief minister Nitish kumar (Express)

Bihar’s growth rate rose from 7.5 per cent in 2015-16 to 10.3 per cent in 2016-17. As per the latest economic survey tabled in the Bihar legislature on opening day of the budget session, state income at constant prices grew annually at 10.1 per cent.

The GSDP of Bihar at constant prices (2011-12) in 2016-17 was Rs 3.32 lakh crore, yielding a per capita income of Rs 29,178. The estimated GSDP at current prices in 2016-17 was Rs 4.38 lakh crore,registering a per capita income of Rs 38,546.

The per capita income of Bihar was Rs 23,525 in 2011-12 at both constant and current (2011-12) prices, according to the survey. The economic survey report said Bihar’s economy was boosted by mining and quarrying (67.5 per cent) followed by manufacturing (25.9 per cent), transport, storage and communication (13.5 per cent) and financial services (10.1 per cent).

The contribution of transport sector to the GSDP increased from 4.65 per cent in 2011-12 to 6.41 per cent in 2016-17. A similar trend is observed for communication, another component of infrastructure. The contribution of communications sector to GSDP increased from 2.21 per cent in 2011-12 to 3.20 per cent in 2016-17.

The density of road network per 100 sqkm area of Bihar (218.8 km) is the third highest in the country. Electricity availability in Bihar rose from 1712 MW in 2011-12 to 3769 MW in 2016-17 (up to October 2016).

