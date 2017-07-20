Bihar Grand Alliance: RJD says all is well, JD(U) sees Nitish Kumar gain

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav (PTI Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav (PTI Photo)

A day after Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and reportedly explained his version on the CBI case against him, the RJD on Wednesday said “all is well” with the Grand Alliance. The JD(U), it appears, has decided to not press for Tejashwi’s resignation, at least till the CBI files a chargesheet against him. JD(U) leaders, however, claimed that there had been no change in the party’s stand even after Tejashwi met Nitish. But, it is not demanding his resignation either. “He should present the facts in the public domain. We stick to this position even now,” said a JD(U) spokesperson.

Another JD(U) leader said Nitish had emerged as a “political gainer” out of the “RJD muddle” even without taking any action. “BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi may claim to have done most of the hard work in digging out the unknown wealth of Lalu Prasad’s family, but it is Nitish Kumar who has been filling the space caused by Lalu’s unpopularity following the expose. We will set our agenda,” said the leader.

Asked if the JD(U) has been in touch with the BJP, considering that the political situation may take a turn if the CBI files a chargesheet, the leader said: “We don’t need to talk to them. Nitish Kumar can set his agenda alone. For now, we do not want to disturb the Grand Alliance. Once the CBI files a chargesheet, the onus would be on the RJD to force Tejashwi to resign. The long rope we are talking about may end with the CBI filing the chargesheet”.

RJD leaders looked upbeat after Tejashwi’s meeting with Nitish. The party’s Banka MP Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav said: “All is well. Their meeting is a good omen”. Another RJD leader said party chief Lalu Prasad was “relaxed” after Tejashwi’s meeting and now wanted to concentrate on exploring legal options out of the CBI case against his family. RJD sources said Tejashwi might soon visit Delhi for official work and explore the legal options before him.

