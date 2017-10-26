Bihar Governor Satyapal Mallik, CM Nitish Kumar oversee Chhath arrangements

Kumar himself took part in the Chhath festival by offering ‘Arghya’ at a pond inside his official residence in the city, a government release said. (Source: PTI Photo) Kumar himself took part in the Chhath festival by offering ‘Arghya’ at a pond inside his official residence in the city, a government release said. (Source: PTI Photo)

Bihar Governor Satyapal Mallik and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday undertook a steamer ride to take stock of the arrangements at the various ghats along the Ganga for the Chhath festival. They took a steamer ride from Danapur, a satellite township of the state capital, to the city’s Gayghat several km away. The governor and the CM were accompanied by Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and state ministers Nand Kishore Yadav and Rana Randhir Singh, Patna Mayor Sita Sahu and a number of top officials.

They exchanged Chhath greetings with the large number of devotees who had gathered at the numerous ghats to offer the evening ‘Arghya’ to the Sun god. They waved at each other as the steamer moved through the river.

Kumar himself took part in the Chhath festival by offering ‘Arghya’ at a pond inside his official residence in the city, a government release said.

