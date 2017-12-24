Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik & CM Nitish Kumar greet people on the eve of Christmas

Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar. 22.04.2017. Mumbai. Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar. 22.04.2017. Mumbai.

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the eve of Christmas.

Extending his greetings and best wishes to the people of Bihar, Governor Malik said in his message that “May Lord Jesus Christ’s bless the people of the state with happiness, peace and prosperity. The festival of Christmas spreads the message of tolerance, love and world brotherhood.”

In his message, Kumar said that “Lord Jesus Christ spread the message of sacrifice, peace, love and compassion for the welfare of entire mankind. We should try to emulate Lord Christ’s teachings in our life.”

“We should all celebrate Christmas with love and harmony,” Kumar said in a release.

Bihar Congress chief Kaukab Qadri also greeted the people especially the Christians of the state and said that Lord Christ’s birth was for the welfare of humanity. He spread the message of love, amity and brotherhood.

