Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi admitted to hospital

Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science in Patna after he suffered an ENT ( ear, nose, throat) problem, reported ANI.

New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2017 10:39 pm
Hours after accepting Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s resignation, Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science in Patna. Tripathi was rushed to the hospital due to an ENT ( ear, nose, throat) problem, reported ANI. Tripathi is also the governor of West Bengal.

Tripathi fell sick just as the political crisis in Bihar deepened with Nitish Kumar’s resignation. Citing corruption cases against RJD leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Kumar stepped down saying it was getting ‘difficult for him to work in that environment’.

