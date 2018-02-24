Bihar government looks into ‘illegal’ temple behind Tej Pratap’s bungalow

The temple near the bungalow. (Express photo) The temple near the bungalow. (Express photo)

The Bihar government is looking into the construction of a temple behind a government bungalow that was recently occupied by former minister Tej Pratap Yadav. Building and Construction Department Minister Maheshwar Hazari Thursday said the government was looking into reports of “occupation of government land and construction of a temple”, and that Tej Pratap could be charged with IPC sections for land grab and violation of Bihar Hindu Religious Trust (Amendment) Act, 2013.

After he became health minister, RJD leader Tej Pratap was allotted the 3 Deshratna Marg bungalow, which had about 6,000 sq ft government land behind it. The land had a few shanties and was used as a dumping yard. When the land was being cleared and the slum dwellers resisted, Tej Pratap had told them that a temple would come up there. The RJD leader vacated the bungalow earlier this week, saying it was “haunted”.

A plaque on the land, which was covered with clothes on Friday, read that the temple was established on August 28, 2017, and “pran pratistha (installation of statue) was done on February 13 this year. It said that Tej Pratap Yadav and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had dedicated the temple to the people on February 13 on Shivratri. The head priest, Jagnarayan Tiwari, said: “Why do people object when a temple is constructed? See how clean the place looks now.” Asked if Tej Pratap or local residents sought the government’s permission for the temple, Tiwari said: “One does not have to seek permission for everything.”

One of the slum dwellers said, “It is not Tej Pratap but all of us who constructed it. There was a small temple earlier. We do not know why the media sees the controversy in everything.” JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “This illegal construction shows the RJD’s attitude towards rule of law. The Bihar Hindu Religious Trust (Amendment) Act and a 2006 Supreme Court order are clear on any such construction without permission of the authority concerned. Tej Pratap and others may face action.”

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said: “Did anyone visit the place when it was full of garbage? What is wrong in Tej Pratapiji and some locals cleaning the place and having a temple?” Asked if the former minister had sought permission for the temple, Tiwari said it was a matter of faith and a temple was raised by local people and not by any individual.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd