Bihar gangster Ram Singh caught in Gurgaon

A gangster accused of multiple crimes in Bihar’s Motihari, including opening fire from an AK-47 inside a school and with an award of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrested by Gurgaon police.

Ram Singh (25), hails from Rampur in Motihari, and was arrested in Gurgaon’s Sector 15 during night domination operation on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. He was in possession of a country-made pistol and bullets.

“Singh is named in dozens of FIRs in Bihar, accusing him of crimes that include murder, attempt to murder and dacoity. He has a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head,” said Ravinder Kumar, the PRO of Gurgaon police.

