Bihar: Four Maoists killed in Gaya encounter

Four Maoists were killed in an encounter with CRPF personnel at Gurpa in Gaya along Nawada borders on Wednesday. The bodies of all four Maoists have been recovered. The forces have also seized four sophisticated weapons from the spot. The troops of 205 CoBRA got a tip-off that some Maoists would gather in Baskatwa jungles under Gurpa police station.

A CRPF official said the encounter, which continued for about an hour, started around 12.40 pm when the CRPF personnel surrounded a spot in search of the rebels. Of the four seized weapons, two are INSAS rifles, one SLR and one AK-47.

Of the four slain Maoists, two have been identified as Anil alias Deepak, a resident of Kalaundi village under Wazirganj police station of Gaya and Nepali Yadav, a resident of Dhamni Kumharua village under Rajauli police station of Nawada. Both were wanted in over a dozen cases of disruptive and subversive activities and are reportedly close to hardcore Maoist Pradumna Sharma.

Inspector General of Police (Operations) Kundan Krishnan confirmed the death of the four Maoists. This is the first major success of CRPF after the rebels had killed 10 CRPF officers in Aurangabad about three months ago and also the second encounter in the last 10 days.