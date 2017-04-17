Bihar: Food poisoning indisposes 200 people in Nawada

Forty affected people were undergoing treatment at the Nawada Sadar hospital, its Deputy Superintendent Ramnandan Singh said. (Representational image) Forty affected people were undergoing treatment at the Nawada Sadar hospital, its Deputy Superintendent Ramnandan Singh said. (Representational image)

Suspected food poisoning indisposed about 200 people, including women and children, at Aanti in this district, an official said today. About 200 people complained of nausea and vomiting after having dinner at a ‘Shradh’ ceremony last night, Block Development Officer Prabhakar Singh said. Forty affected people were undergoing treatment at the Nawada Sadar hospital, its Deputy Superintendent Ramnandan Singh said.

Others were getting treatment at several nursing homes and nearby Primary Health Centre, the BDO said adding that some of the people were in serious condition.

