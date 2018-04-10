Bihar fodder scam case: 14 govt officials convicted

Fourteen officials and employees of the animal husbandry department (AHD), including the then regional director, were on Monday convicted by a special CBI court in a fodder scam pertaining to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 34.91 crore from Dumka treasury between 1991-92 and 1995-96.

Twenty three other accused — all transporters and suppliers — were also found guilty in the case, while five were acquitted. No politicians were accused in the case, which was registered at Dumka Town police station on February 22, 1996. Following an order of the Patna High Court, the CBI had taken over the investigation in the case in 1996 and filed charge sheet against 72 people, including the then AHD Regional Director, Om Prakash Diwakar, in 2001.

Two accused, who were eventually convicted, have since expired, while another accused, S N Dubey, was earlier discharged by the HC. Five other accused became approvers in the case, while at least five more are absconding. The sentences are likely to be pronounced on April 17.

